Scotiabank Upgrades Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Sector Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Methanex in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Methanex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.46.

Methanex stock opened at $42.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Methanex has a 12-month low of $21.73 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 2.26.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -30.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,078,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Methanex by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

