Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $32.00. Wedbush currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Cognyte Software traded as low as $22.09 and last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 40371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,647,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $408,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,400,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

