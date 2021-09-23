Leap Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.32) Per Share (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leap Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, September 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the company will earn ($1.32) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.24).

Several other research firms have also commented on LPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

LPTX stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,161.80% and a negative return on equity of 77.18%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

