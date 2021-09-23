Integra Resources Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NYSEMKT:ITRG)

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Integra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 19th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ITRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank of Canada began coverage on Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Shares of ITRG stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merk Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,999 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 84.4% in the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,614,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 203,452 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.