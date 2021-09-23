Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Electronic Arts in a research report issued on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the game software company will post earnings of $5.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.19. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

EA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $126.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.20. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $142,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,182.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total value of $114,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,229,811. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

