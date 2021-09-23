American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.99.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.36 and its 200-day moving average is $86.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

