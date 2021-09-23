National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,163,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,981,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,043,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,899,000 after buying an additional 726,796 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,993,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,588,000 after buying an additional 543,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

