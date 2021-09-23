Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.69.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$9.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.64. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$7.53 and a one year high of C$17.25.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.