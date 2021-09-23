Acadian Timber’s (ADN) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadian Timber presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.38.

ADN opened at C$18.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$315.72 million and a P/E ratio of 9.78. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of C$14.33 and a 52-week high of C$21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.97.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$18.41 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Acadian Timber will post 1.105917 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.95%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

