Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$116.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$106.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$212.18.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$82.68 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$78.36 and a one year high of C$100.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$89.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$220.74. The stock has a market cap of C$55.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

