A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMKBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Danske upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $15.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

