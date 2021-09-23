Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ (RCKT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.38.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $32.43 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 16.92.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.