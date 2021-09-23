PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.79

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.55. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 1,087 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $4.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

About PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc is a business intelligence company, which engages in the provision of predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry. It also involves in owning and operating the commercial passive radar network which updates flight tracks. The company was founded by John R.

