ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.07

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.07 and traded as low as $22.68. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 11,456 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CTR)
ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.
