ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.07

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.07 and traded as low as $22.68. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 11,456 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 59,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CTR)

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

