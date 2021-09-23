Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.83

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$56.83 and traded as high as C$62.99. Stantec shares last traded at C$62.29, with a volume of 193,287 shares changing hands.

STN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The stock has a market cap of C$6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total transaction of C$631,006.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,828,044.65. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total transaction of C$110,948.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,280.

About Stantec (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

