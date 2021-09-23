Fair Isaac Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,955 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 667% compared to the average volume of 907 call options.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.29.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of FICO stock opened at $417.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $476.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.0% in the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 145,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after acquiring an additional 37,795 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.