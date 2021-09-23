IP Group (LON:IPO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $124.78

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 124.78 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 139.40 ($1.82). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 138.20 ($1.81), with a volume of 1,896,800 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 129.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.78. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. IP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.04%.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

