LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $410.54

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 410.54 ($5.36) and traded as high as GBX 454 ($5.93). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 453 ($5.92), with a volume of 44,298 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 451.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 410.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14. The company has a market capitalization of £476.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.

LSL Property Services Company Profile (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

