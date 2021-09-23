Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on Sixt in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €121.67 ($143.14).

SIX2 opened at €136.30 ($160.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09. Sixt has a 52 week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52 week high of €135.80 ($159.76). The business’s 50 day moving average is €115.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

