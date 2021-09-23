Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2021

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on Sixt in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €121.67 ($143.14).

SIX2 opened at €136.30 ($160.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09. Sixt has a 52 week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52 week high of €135.80 ($159.76). The business’s 50 day moving average is €115.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

