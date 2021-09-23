Opsens (CVE:OPS) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Raymond James

Opsens (CVE:OPS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 331.65% from the company’s previous close.

OPS opened at C$1.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.39. Opsens has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$1.83.

Get Opsens alerts:

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.