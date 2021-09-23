Opsens (CVE:OPS) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Raymond James

Opsens (CVE:OPS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 331.65% from the company’s previous close.
OPS opened at C$1.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.39. Opsens has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$1.83.
Opsens Company Profile
