BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI) Insider Buys £19,897.60 in Stock

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI) insider Jonathan H. Cartwright bought 6,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £19,897.60 ($25,996.34).

Shares of BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 325 ($4.25) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £348.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 329.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 322.20. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 235.64 ($3.08) and a one year high of GBX 341 ($4.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Get BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.