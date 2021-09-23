Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €107.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €104.00 ($122.35).

EPA:DG opened at €89.15 ($104.88) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €89.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €91.05. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

