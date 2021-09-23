D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.06 Per Share

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for D.R. Horton in a research report issued on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.88. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s FY2022 earnings at $14.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.46 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.61.

NYSE DHI opened at $88.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.20. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

