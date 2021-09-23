Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Lifted by KeyCorp

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 19th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRNO. Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.22. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $52.67 and a 12-month high of $69.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at $3,345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 19.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 669,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after acquiring an additional 108,209 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 17,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

