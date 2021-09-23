Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Carnival Co. & plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research note issued on Monday, September 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn ($6.31) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.29). William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Argus increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.