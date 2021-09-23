Pi Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for GoGold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09.

Separately, Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of GoGold Resources in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.10 target price for the company.

TSE:GGD opened at C$3.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market cap of C$874.88 million and a PE ratio of 12.75. GoGold Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.37 and a 1-year high of C$3.55.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

