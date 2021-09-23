Analyzing Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) and Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF)

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) and Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

This table compares Chunghwa Telecom and Cellcom Israel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chunghwa Telecom 16.25% 8.90% 6.75% Cellcom Israel -2.23% -4.87% -1.32%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chunghwa Telecom and Cellcom Israel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chunghwa Telecom 0 0 0 0 N/A Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chunghwa Telecom and Cellcom Israel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chunghwa Telecom $7.05 billion 4.37 $1.19 billion $1.46 27.20 Cellcom Israel $1.14 billion 0.41 -$53.00 million N/A N/A

Chunghwa Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Cellcom Israel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cellcom Israel shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Chunghwa Telecom has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellcom Israel has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chunghwa Telecom beats Cellcom Israel on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence. Chunghwa Telecom was founded on June 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services. The company offers cellular and landline telephony, roaming, internet, fax services, text and multimedia messaging services, cellular content and data services, technical support, account information, and direct-to-the-door parcel delivery. Cellcom was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.