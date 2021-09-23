Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.62.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $13.16 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

