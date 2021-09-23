Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

AIMC stock opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

