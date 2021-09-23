Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of CDMO opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.28 and a beta of 2.19. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,414.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,317 shares of company stock valued at $801,093. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 4.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 19.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 3.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 1.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 112,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

