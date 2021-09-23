Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

