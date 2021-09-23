Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades ABB (NYSE:ABB) to Neutral

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a CHF 37 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABB. Zacks Investment Research cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

NYSE ABB opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.37. ABB has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ABB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ABB by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 145.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 200.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 25.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

