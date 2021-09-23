The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ANDE. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Andersons presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of ANDE opened at $28.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.68. The Andersons has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, research analysts predict that The Andersons will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 777.78%.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of The Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Andersons by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 561,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in The Andersons by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The Andersons by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Andersons by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Andersons by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

