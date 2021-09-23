Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) to Hold

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.81.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $5,189,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 506,372 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 64,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

