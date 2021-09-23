Insider Buying: IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Buys £31,500 in Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($41,154.95).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Max Royde acquired 50,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £60,000 ($78,390.38).

On Tuesday, July 27th, Max Royde acquired 23,130 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £28,218.60 ($36,867.78).

On Friday, July 23rd, Max Royde acquired 25,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($38,215.31).

On Wednesday, July 21st, Max Royde acquired 20,244 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £24,697.68 ($32,267.68).

On Tuesday, July 13th, Max Royde bought 23,061 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £28,595.64 ($37,360.39).

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Max Royde bought 16,037 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £19,725.51 ($25,771.51).

Shares of IQGeo Group stock opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.70) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 118.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.79 million and a PE ratio of -20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. IQGeo Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 137.50 ($1.80).

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Japan. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

