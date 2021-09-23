Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Insider Clive F. Harrison Sells 20,000 Shares

Fiske plc (LON:FKE) insider Clive F. Harrison sold 20,000 shares of Fiske stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98), for a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

LON FKE opened at GBX 85 ($1.11) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.99 million and a P/E ratio of 17.71. Fiske plc has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 75.14.

About Fiske

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary portfolio management, investment advisory, execution, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client deposit accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and safe custody services to private clients.

