Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Insider Tony Griffin Sells 5,346 Shares

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) insider Tony Griffin sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,237 ($68.42), for a total transaction of £279,970.02 ($365,782.62).

On Friday, September 10th, Tony Griffin sold 17,500 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,001 ($65.34), for a total transaction of £875,175 ($1,143,421.74).

DPH stock opened at GBX 5,300 ($69.24) on Thursday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,443.80 ($31.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,525 ($72.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,051.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,340.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 29.39 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $11.11. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.39%.

DPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,960 ($51.74) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

