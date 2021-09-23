Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Insider Purchases £26,448 in Stock

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) insider Richard Kilner bought 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03) per share, with a total value of £26,448 ($34,554.48).

LON NEXS opened at GBX 246 ($3.21) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 223.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 200.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nexus Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 246 ($3.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £111.69 million and a PE ratio of -27.95.

About Nexus Infrastructure

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

