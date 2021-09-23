Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) to Hold

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Ecopetrol will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,395,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 132,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after acquiring an additional 906,480 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth about $15,412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,430,000 after buying an additional 65,253 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,081,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after buying an additional 198,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecopetrol (EC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.