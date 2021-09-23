1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Shares of FCCY opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.26 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

