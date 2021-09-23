McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th. Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MKC opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.91 and its 200 day moving average is $87.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $101.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

