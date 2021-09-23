AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMERISAFE in a research report issued on Monday, September 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average is $60.99. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 52.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 32,052 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 101,183.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,228 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $156,590.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at $927,283.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.