Analysts Offer Predictions for Donegal Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Donegal Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Donegal Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $200.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16. Donegal Group has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 82.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after buying an additional 191,465 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Barry C. Huber purchased 6,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $91,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,247.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

