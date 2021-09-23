Comparing Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL)

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Futu alerts:

This table compares Futu and GAMCO Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu 44.47% 20.44% 2.52% GAMCO Investors 25.06% 81.07% 34.71%

Futu has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Futu and GAMCO Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu $427.02 million 32.65 $170.96 million $1.31 73.27 GAMCO Investors $259.73 million 2.74 $58.69 million N/A N/A

Futu has higher revenue and earnings than GAMCO Investors.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Futu and GAMCO Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu 0 2 4 0 2.67 GAMCO Investors 1 0 0 0 1.00

Futu presently has a consensus price target of $194.30, suggesting a potential upside of 102.43%. Given Futu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Futu is more favorable than GAMCO Investors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.2% of Futu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 79.8% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Futu beats GAMCO Investors on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds. The firm offers its services to open-end fund, closed-end fund and private wealth management investors. The company was founded by Mario J. Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.