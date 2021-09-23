Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for KAR Auction Services, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research report issued on Monday, September 20th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KAR. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

NYSE:KAR opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.