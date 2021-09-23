Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for PacWest Bancorp Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PACW. Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,341,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after acquiring an additional 183,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,168,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,976,000 after purchasing an additional 272,718 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 110,455.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

