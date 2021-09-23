Analysts Offer Predictions for Tango Therapeutics Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) – SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tango Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

