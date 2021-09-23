Brokerages Expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. Lantheus posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%.

LNTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.10, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $28.74.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 49.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83,817 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,511 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lantheus by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 28,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

