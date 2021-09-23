Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Up 9.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) shares were up 9.9% on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Century Aluminum traded as high as $13.39 and last traded at $13.39. Approximately 21,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,593,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.82.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

