Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $296.00 to $316.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Molina Healthcare traded as high as $283.81 and last traded at $279.33, with a volume of 399068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $277.39.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MOH. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.15.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

